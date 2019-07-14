Contrasting of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 6.67 N/A -1.25 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of T2 Biosystems Inc. and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows T2 Biosystems Inc. and Celcuity Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -26.7% -25.9%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc. Its rival Celcuity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Celcuity Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

T2 Biosystems Inc. and Celcuity Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

T2 Biosystems Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.67, and a 611.33% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Celcuity Inc. has 49.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3% Celcuity Inc. -1.25% -6.8% -4.51% -21.57% 9.92% -10.88%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. was less bearish than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats T2 Biosystems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.