Contrasting of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 107 4.97 N/A 7.95 14.27 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has a -1.76% downside potential and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.