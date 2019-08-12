Contrasting of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 104 4.72 N/A 7.95 14.27 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.10 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s average price target is $107.43, while its potential downside is -1.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 29.68%. About 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.