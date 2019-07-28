Contrasting of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

This is a contrast between T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 102 5.00 N/A 7.69 13.53 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 29.6% 22.7% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 4 2 2.29 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s downside potential is -9.61% at a $104.13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.7% and 1%. About 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.94% -0.94% 5.94% 5.56% -11.91% 12.61% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.