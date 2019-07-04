Contrasting of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 169.22 N/A -1.92 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 14.37 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $214.5, which is potential 17.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.