Contrasting of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 149.14 N/A -1.92 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.80 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 9.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Radius Health Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.