Contrasting of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 219.21 N/A -1.92 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 21.13% respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.