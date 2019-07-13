Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 93.92%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 12.5%. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
