Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 93.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 12.5%. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.