Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 205.00 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthorx Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synthorx Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.87% and an $30 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.