Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 451.73 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 69.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.