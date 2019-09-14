Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthorx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 58.23% at a $30 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 213.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 50.1% respectively. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Competitively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.