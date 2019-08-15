Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthorx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthorx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 95.69%. On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 150.70% and its average price target is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 11.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.