Contrasting of Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.67% and an $30 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.