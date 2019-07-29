Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 373.53% and its average target price is $4.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 5.36% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.