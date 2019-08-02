Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.19 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential downside is -10.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 61.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.