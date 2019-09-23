Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 259.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 71.5%. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.