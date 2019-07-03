Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -141.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.