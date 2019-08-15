Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.15 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. From a competition point of view, Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta which is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 consensus target price and a 55.87% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.