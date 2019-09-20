Contrasting of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.25 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.