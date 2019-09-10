Contrasting of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

We will be comparing the differences between Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 8.83 N/A -8.20 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 189 3.90 N/A 5.34 37.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Ecolab Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Ecolab Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ecolab Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Ecolab Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Meanwhile, Ecolab Inc.’s consensus target price is $202.57, while its potential upside is 0.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares and 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. shares. 16.29% are Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Ecolab Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ecolab Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.