Contrasting of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) and Its Competitors

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synovus Financial Corp. has 83.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Synovus Financial Corp. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Synovus Financial Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.60% 1.10% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Synovus Financial Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. N/A 35 11.54 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Synovus Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

Synovus Financial Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 17.73%. Based on the data given earlier, Synovus Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synovus Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial Corp. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. In other hand, Synovus Financial Corp.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.