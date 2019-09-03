Contrasting of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 121 6.45 N/A 3.91 33.95 Cree Inc. 58 4.35 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synopsys Inc. and Cree Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9% Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Synopsys Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cree Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synopsys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cree Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Cree Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synopsys Inc. and Cree Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cree Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The upside potential is 5.30% for Synopsys Inc. with consensus price target of $149.33. Meanwhile, Cree Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.67, while its potential upside is 27.35%. Based on the results given earlier, Cree Inc. is looking more favorable than Synopsys Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Synopsys Inc. shares and 0% of Cree Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Synopsys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6% Cree Inc. -0.11% 4.79% -4.01% 25.82% 34.21% 45.37%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. was more bullish than Cree Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Synopsys Inc. beats Cree Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.