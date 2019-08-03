Contrasting of SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 98 0.21 N/A 8.25 11.95 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.20 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 demonstrates SYNNEX Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX Corporation has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. SYNNEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SYNNEX Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

SYNNEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $118, while its potential upside is 29.90%. Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.67, while its potential upside is 3.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SYNNEX Corporation seems more appealing than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SYNNEX Corporation and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 84.9% respectively. About 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.