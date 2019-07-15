Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 102.89 N/A -2.04 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 98.07 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synlogic Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 119.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.