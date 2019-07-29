Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 80.84 N/A -2.04 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares. About 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% MorphoSys AG -6.45% -2.13% -9.68% -17.47% -8.28% -1.94%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance while MorphoSys AG has -1.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MorphoSys AG beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.