Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 57.28 N/A -2.00 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.