Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is a contrast between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 57.28 N/A -2.00 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.36 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.36 beta means Synlogic Inc.’s volatility is 136.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 2.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.