Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 38.31 N/A -2.00 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -36.31%. Competitively the consensus price target of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 368.75% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.