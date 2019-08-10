Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 69.19 N/A -2.00 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 6.89% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.