Contrasting of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 28.91 N/A -2.00 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -15.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 21.3%. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.