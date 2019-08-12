Contrasting of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Since Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.57 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Analyst Ratings

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Neos Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 1,076.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.36% and 63.1% respectively. About 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.