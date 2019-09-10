Contrasting of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

This is a contrast between Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.18 N/A 0.15 342.89 Precipio Inc. 4 5.01 N/A -8.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syneos Health Inc. and Precipio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syneos Health Inc. and Precipio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.52 beta indicates that Syneos Health Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Precipio Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syneos Health Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Precipio Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syneos Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Syneos Health Inc. and Precipio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.85% for Syneos Health Inc. with consensus price target of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syneos Health Inc. and Precipio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3%. 0.4% are Syneos Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Precipio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Precipio Inc.

Summary

Syneos Health Inc. beats Precipio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.