Contrasting of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health Inc. 53 1.45 61.54M 0.15 342.89 ICON Public Limited Company 153 1.84 53.30M 6.48 24.12

Demonstrates Syneos Health Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ICON Public Limited Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Syneos Health Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Syneos Health Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health Inc. 116,707,756.50% 0.7% 0.3% ICON Public Limited Company 34,875,351.70% 25.2% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that Syneos Health Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ICON Public Limited Company has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Syneos Health Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 1 2.50

$60 is Syneos Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.44%. Competitively ICON Public Limited Company has a consensus price target of $168.67, with potential upside of 20.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that ICON Public Limited Company looks more robust than Syneos Health Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of ICON Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Syneos Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ICON Public Limited Company has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syneos Health Inc. 1.79% -0.72% 11.04% 0.24% 5.34% 29.83% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Syneos Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ICON Public Limited Company.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.