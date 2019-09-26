Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Since Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 155.45 N/A -2.66 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 136.25 N/A -3.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 123.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.