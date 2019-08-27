Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

As Biotechnology companies, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 162.25 N/A -2.66 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 10.4% respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.