Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 179.06 N/A -2.66 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.12 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 consensus target price and a 58.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.