Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.88 N/A -2.66 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, which is potential 240.52% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.