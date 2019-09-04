Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 149.37 N/A -2.66 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).