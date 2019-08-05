Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.72 N/A -2.66 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 51.6% respectively. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.