Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

This is a contrast between Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 159.39 N/A -2.66 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.58 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 92.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.