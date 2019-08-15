Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 178.88 N/A -2.66 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.38 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $25.86, which is potential 397.31% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.