Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 161.29 N/A -2.92 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 397.97% and its average price target is $12.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 7.2%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 69.21% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.