Contrasting of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 152.99 N/A -2.66 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Atreca Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Atreca Inc. is $30, which is potential 157.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 67%. About 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.