Contrasting of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Both Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.41 N/A 4.80 7.48 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 highlights Synchrony Financial and Yirendai Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yirendai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Synchrony Financial. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Synchrony Financial’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Yirendai Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synchrony Financial and Yirendai Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd.’s beta is 2.61 which is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synchrony Financial and Yirendai Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial’s average price target is $38, while its potential upside is 15.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares and 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has stronger performance than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Synchrony Financial beats Yirendai Ltd.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.