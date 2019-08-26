Contrasting of Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.42 N/A 4.80 7.48 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.26 N/A 1.24 3.80

In table 1 we can see Synchrony Financial and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Synchrony Financial. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Synchrony Financial is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synchrony Financial and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Synchrony Financial and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial’s average target price is $38, while its potential upside is 19.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synchrony Financial and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 21.2%. 0.2% are Synchrony Financial’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year Synchrony Financial was more bullish than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats on 10 of the 10 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.