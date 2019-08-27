Contrasting of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.27 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Demonstrates Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

StoneCo Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 8.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.