Contrasting of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 0.81 N/A -6.27 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 5 4.94 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Digital Turbine Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 115.95%. Meanwhile, Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential downside is -36.19%. Based on the data shown earlier, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.