Contrasting of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

Both Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.08 N/A -6.27 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.75 N/A -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CounterPath Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares and 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.