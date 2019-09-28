Contrasting of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Since Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 35 1.06 32.45M 0.48 67.04 Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synaptics Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 91,589,048.83% 3% 1.5% Eventbrite Inc. 247,130,242.83% -30% -10%

Liquidity

Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eventbrite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synaptics Incorporated and Eventbrite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.25 is Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -16.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated has stronger performance than Eventbrite Inc.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats Eventbrite Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.