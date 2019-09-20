Contrasting of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

As Application Software businesses, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.85 N/A 0.48 67.04 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Synaptics Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that Synaptics Incorporated is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Castlight Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Synaptics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synaptics Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics Incorporated 1 2 1 2.25 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.34% for Synaptics Incorporated with consensus price target of $33.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synaptics Incorporated and Castlight Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 76.9%. 1.4% are Synaptics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Castlight Health Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Synaptics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.